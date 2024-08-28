Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 15,978 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.57% of Saia worth $72,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Saia by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period.

Saia Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $374.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.06. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Saia Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

