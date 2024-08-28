Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 216,610 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 176.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $48,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.66.

MAA opened at $160.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.44. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $160.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

