Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.13% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $24,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,160,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

