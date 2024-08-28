Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,726 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $88,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

