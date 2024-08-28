Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 6.37% of Viad worth $45,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 455.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Viad by 120.6% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Viad in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Viad Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 1,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,318. The stock has a market cap of $737.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.21, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.72 million. Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

