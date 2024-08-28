Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

