Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,043 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

