Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 13,280 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $35,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.