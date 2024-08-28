Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 13,645 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $73,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $210.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

