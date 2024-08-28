Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 146,270 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,270 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.86% of MDU Resources Group worth $43,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 63,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

