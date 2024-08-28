Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 20,018 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $54,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 10,803.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

