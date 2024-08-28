Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,207,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WB. abrdn plc lifted its position in Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 237,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

