Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 85,316 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,316 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $169.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

