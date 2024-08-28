Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,338,000 after buying an additional 570,435 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,953,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,988,000 after acquiring an additional 111,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Infosys by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 408,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591,158. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

