Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $44,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. 101,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,381. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.