Alpha Finance Lab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001463 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002154 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

