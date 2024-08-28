Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 868,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,811. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

