Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day moving average of $139.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

