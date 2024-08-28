Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.43. 14,281,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,309,939. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

