AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 0.1 %

AIZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.76. The company had a trading volume of 227,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.15 and a 12 month high of $194.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

