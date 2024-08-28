AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,956,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000.

EWI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.29. 82,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,162. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $433.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

