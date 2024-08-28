AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,927 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 92.71% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.04. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (SMCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ETFs that holds small-cap stocks. SMCP was launched on Apr 21, 2015 and is managed by AlphaMark.

