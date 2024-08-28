AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $1,334.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $980.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,374.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other Coca-Cola Consolidated news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

