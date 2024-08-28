AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

UPS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

