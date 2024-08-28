AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $470.89. The company had a trading volume of 537,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,620,959 shares of company stock worth $732,931,226 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

