AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $209,000 Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $387.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

