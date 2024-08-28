AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 56.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 951,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100,964 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,228,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

XOM traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.93. 2,710,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,957,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.