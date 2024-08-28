AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,482,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,775,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,351,000 after purchasing an additional 984,807 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

UDR Stock Up 1.0 %

UDR stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

