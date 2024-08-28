AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

