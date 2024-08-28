AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AAON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AAON by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

