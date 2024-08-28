Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.7%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $171.15 and last traded at $171.92. Approximately 5,083,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 42,586,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.36.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.