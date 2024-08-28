Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $76.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.