Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Ambarella updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

