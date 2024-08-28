Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

