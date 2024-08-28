Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

AMBA stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,041. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.52. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

