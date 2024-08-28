Amber Foulkes Hilary Buys 20,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Amber Foulkes Hilary purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 61,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.38. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pine Cliff Energy

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.