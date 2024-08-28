American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.0% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

AXP traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. 2,556,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,339. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $258.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

