American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $253.18. 892,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,955. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $256.24. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

