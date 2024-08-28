American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. 58,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,813. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

