American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.72.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa acquired 600 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,230.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

