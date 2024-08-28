Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZWHF remained flat at $24.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Americanas has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

