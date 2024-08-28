Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 4.1 %

ARG traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.64. 158,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,048. The stock has a market cap of C$272.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.14. Amerigo Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of C$70.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2471591 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64. In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64. Also, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$48,204.00. Insiders have sold 320,994 shares of company stock valued at $544,957 over the last 90 days. 12.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

