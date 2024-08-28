AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.