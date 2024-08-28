AMG National Trust Bank Has $340,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,246,367,000 after buying an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
3M Price Performance
Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
