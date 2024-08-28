AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $372,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. 1,713,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,868. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.