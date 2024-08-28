AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,156,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 3,697,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.93 and its 200 day moving average is $273.28. The firm has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

