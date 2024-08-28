AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 680 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,843,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

