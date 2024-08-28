AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 89 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $528,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 54.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 108,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

