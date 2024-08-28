Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 4,952 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in FirstService by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FirstService by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $15,557,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.78. 56,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,016. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.26.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

