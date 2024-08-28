Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9.65 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares comprises 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.04.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.46. 459,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,449. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.